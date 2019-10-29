ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ON. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ ON opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $176,416.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 823,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 49,721 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 72,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 170,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

