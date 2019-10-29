Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 801.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 911.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $91,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,021,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,023,005.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,025,840.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

