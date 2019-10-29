Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Randall A. Lipps Sells 1,172 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $91,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,021,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $92.59.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 2,876.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.