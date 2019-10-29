OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 3,390 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 305,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $293.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.04.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

