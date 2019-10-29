Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,286.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $75.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

