Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obsidian Energy Ltd. is a conventional oil and natural gas producer and development company. Obsidian Energy Ltd, formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OBE. ValuEngine raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Obsidian Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.15.

NYSE OBE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 4,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.19. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 87.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. On average, analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obsidian Energy stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 198,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Obsidian Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

