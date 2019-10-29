NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $251.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $251.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.36.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.45. 326,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,807,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average of $168.87. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $222.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $29,774.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $1,823,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,361.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.