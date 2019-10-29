Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (NRIFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter.

Get Nuvo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NRIFF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.