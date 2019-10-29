Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NUS stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $73.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

