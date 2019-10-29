Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.82

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 235514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
NMR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 40.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 173.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 121.7% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 610,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
