Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.82

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 235514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

NMR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 40.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 173.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 121.7% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 610,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

