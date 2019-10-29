Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.60 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.82 ($5.60).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.