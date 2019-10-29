Noir Hits Market Capitalization of $207,084.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Noir has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market cap of $207,084.00 and $3.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00217057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01497292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028558 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00112965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,179,695 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

