Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 489.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDSO. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDSO opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

