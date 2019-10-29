Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in istar were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of istar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,549,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,024,000 after purchasing an additional 481,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of istar in the second quarter worth about $5,685,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of istar by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,900,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,459 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of istar by 33.3% in the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in istar during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,168,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAR opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. istar Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $801.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. istar had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $98.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other istar news, insider Marcos Alvarado acquired 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,497.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,872.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 34,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $991,767.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,010,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,567,724.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 318,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

