Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 208,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 48,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $503,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $246,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCRX opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.75. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

