Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,270 Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $678.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.14. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

