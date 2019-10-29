Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is Cable Hill Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up 0.8% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 42,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.98.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,945 shares of company stock worth $45,209,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

