Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 675.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 66.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 2,320.6% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

