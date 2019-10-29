NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.20

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

NXGPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get NEXT/ADR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.