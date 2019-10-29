Nexa Resources (NEXA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $613.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.65 million. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nexa Resources from $15.50 to $14.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

