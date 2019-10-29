Nexa Resources (NEXA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $613.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.65 million. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.