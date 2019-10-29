Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 252,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 91,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Consumer Edge started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other news, Director Michael Todman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

