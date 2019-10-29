New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wellington Shields raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 3,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

