New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,270 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Susan J. Helms acquired 700 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,206.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CXO. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. 189,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,117. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $145.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

