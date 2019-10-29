New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Incyte worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Incyte by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Incyte by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Incyte by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Incyte by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Incyte by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,224 shares of company stock worth $9,018,061 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.20. 20,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,702. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.05. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

