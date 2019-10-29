New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.75 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 76,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 57,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 196,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.26. 15,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,837. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

