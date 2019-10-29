New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.63 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 121.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 432.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,720 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $39,912,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,294,000 after buying an additional 616,738 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,898,783.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at $17,847,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,300 shares of company stock worth $2,280,618 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.11. 4,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,836. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $59.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

