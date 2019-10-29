New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:NEWM opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $550.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. New Media Investment Group has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.64.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $404.39 million for the quarter.

In other New Media Investment Group news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Reed bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

