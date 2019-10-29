Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00010586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $129,827.00 and $2,324.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.06 or 0.05710347 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045524 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031878 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 142,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,890 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

