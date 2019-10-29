NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 10,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 732% from the average daily volume of 1,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroVive Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a market cap of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases.

