Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.83. 593,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,704. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $210.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.