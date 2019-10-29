NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. NeoPhotonics has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $-0.03-0.07 EPS and its Q3 guidance at (0.03)-0.07 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $287.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.64.

NPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

