Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.25 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 929,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,226. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 10,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $645,338.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,403 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,182 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 64,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.