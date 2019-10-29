NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. NCR posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCR. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other news, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $934,765.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $512,044.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock worth $300,453,197. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 998.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NCR by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NCR by 3.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. NCR has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.60.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.