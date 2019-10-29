National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Up 13.7%

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares rose 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $23.83, approximately 10,241,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 4,229,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.88, a P/E/G ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

