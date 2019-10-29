National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $4.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
