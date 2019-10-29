Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on Natera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.58. 251,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,745. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. Natera has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $628,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $7,842,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,648 shares of company stock worth $14,516,636. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

