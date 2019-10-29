Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. 2,240,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $450,074.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,401,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

