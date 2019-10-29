Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,469,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,974,000 after purchasing an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,497,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,270 shares during the period.

VB traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.93. 88,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

