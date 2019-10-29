Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 998,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,526 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE UN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,732. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

