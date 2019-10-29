Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 20.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. US Ecology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

US Ecology stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,020. US Ecology Inc has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

