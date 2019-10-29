Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 143,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.77 million and a PE ratio of -51.83. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$7.30 and a 12 month high of C$14.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37.

MTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.19.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

