Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher Sells 14,395 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $446,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,423,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MLI opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 14.3% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 19.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 608,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,322,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,522,000 after buying an additional 75,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

