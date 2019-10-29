MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €253.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €253.00 ($294.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Commerzbank set a €242.00 ($281.40) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($282.56) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €223.75 ($260.17).

ETR MTX traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €236.70 ($275.23). 158,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 52-week high of €257.20 ($299.07). The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €241.23 and its 200-day moving average is €220.82.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

