MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Cap of $5.95 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $595,562.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00217031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.01495375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028241 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00113539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,794,319,406 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

