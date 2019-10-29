Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.