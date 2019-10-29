Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNX. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,543,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after buying an additional 1,342,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,463,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after buying an additional 364,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,742,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,792,000 after purchasing an additional 209,687 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 79,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.17% and a negative net margin of 339.86%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lte Partners, Llc acquired 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $106,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velan Capital, L.P. acquired 204,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $879,481.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 677,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,406 in the last ninety days. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PGNX. ValuEngine lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.