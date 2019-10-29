Morgan Stanley Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Rapid7 worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after acquiring an additional 310,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,918,000 after acquiring an additional 710,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities set a $75.00 target price on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $644,436.43. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,462 shares of company stock worth $7,610,674. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

