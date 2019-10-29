Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,163,312 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 60.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Antares Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

