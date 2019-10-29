Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) a $75.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.27.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,895,339,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,204,000 after purchasing an additional 347,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.