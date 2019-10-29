Morgan Stanley Acquires 599,624 Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 43,014.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,624 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of COMSCORE worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in COMSCORE in the first quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in COMSCORE in the second quarter worth $94,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in COMSCORE in the second quarter worth $95,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in COMSCORE in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in COMSCORE in the second quarter worth $129,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price objective on COMSCORE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Aegis set a $6.00 price objective on COMSCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.